Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Dewse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Dewse

Notice Condolences

George Dewse Notice
DEWSE George Peter
(Peter) On 4th November, peacefully
in Dunollie Nursing Home,
aged 75 years.
A dearly loved step-dad to
Lucy and Oliver Roue.
Will be sorely missed by
Pauline and his many friends.
Funeral service to be held at
Albemarle Baptist Church on
Monday 11th November at 12.30pm
prior to committal at Woodlands
Crematorium at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, for
Macmillan Cancer Support.
Collection box at the Church or
c/o T W Tindall & Son Ltd, Funeral Directors, 116 Main Street, Cayton.
Published in The Scarborough News on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -