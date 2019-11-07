|
|
|
DEWSE George Peter
(Peter) On 4th November, peacefully
in Dunollie Nursing Home,
aged 75 years.
A dearly loved step-dad to
Lucy and Oliver Roue.
Will be sorely missed by
Pauline and his many friends.
Funeral service to be held at
Albemarle Baptist Church on
Monday 11th November at 12.30pm
prior to committal at Woodlands
Crematorium at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, for
Macmillan Cancer Support.
Collection box at the Church or
c/o T W Tindall & Son Ltd, Funeral Directors, 116 Main Street, Cayton.
Published in The Scarborough News on Nov. 7, 2019