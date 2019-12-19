|
|
|
BUCKLE Gary On 14th December 2019
peacefully at home
after a long illness,
aged 64 years,
beloved husband of Judith,
dear father of Philip and Mark, father-in-law to Heidi and Sam
and a much loved grandad,
brother and brother in law.
Funeral service will be held at Woodlands Crematorium on Monday 30th December
at 10.30am.
Family flowers only but,
if desired, donations may be made to St Catherine's Hospice,
Marie Curie and
The Brain Tumour Charity.
Collection at the service.
Resting at G Roberts Independent Family Funeral Directors.
Published in The Scarborough News on Dec. 19, 2019