Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Buckle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Buckle

Notice Condolences

Gary Buckle Notice
BUCKLE Gary On 14th December 2019
peacefully at home
after a long illness,
aged 64 years,
beloved husband of Judith,
dear father of Philip and Mark, father-in-law to Heidi and Sam
and a much loved grandad,
brother and brother in law.
Funeral service will be held at Woodlands Crematorium on Monday 30th December
at 10.30am.
Family flowers only but,
if desired, donations may be made to St Catherine's Hospice,
Marie Curie and
The Brain Tumour Charity.
Collection at the service.
Resting at G Roberts Independent Family Funeral Directors.
Published in The Scarborough News on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -