|
|
|
UNDERWOOD Freda Mary On 7th December,
peacefully in the care of
Beverley Grange Nursing Home,
aged 97 years.
Beloved wife of the late Syd,
loving sister of Jack Mackley
and a dear auntie.
Funeral service to be held at
St John the Evangelist Church, Folkton on Monday 23rd December at 12noon, prior to interment in Flixton Cemetery. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, for Church Funds. Collection plate at the service. Enquiries to T W Tindall & Son Ltd, Funeral Directors,
116 Main Street, Cayton.
Published in The Scarborough News on Dec. 12, 2019