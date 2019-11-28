|
|
|
CAMMIDGE Francis Edward
'Frank' Formerly of Crossgates.
Passed suddenly but peacefully
on 21st November 2019,
aged 90 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late of Dorothy. Much loved father of Vicky, Andrew, father-in-law
to David and Alison.
A dear grandfather to Adam.
Service will be held at
Woodlands Crematorium, on
Monday 2nd December at 2.15pm. Family flowers only.
Donations for British Legion
and RNLI Scarborough.
Collection at service or send c/o
F A Stockill and Son, Funeral Directors, Snainton, YO13 9AP.
Published in The Scarborough News on Nov. 28, 2019