BROOKFIELD Esther Died peacefully on
March 1st 2019, aged 91,
at Dunollie Nursing Home,
Scarborough.
Much loved wife of the late Bert
and loving sister in law,
aunt and great aunt.
Funeral service to take place at
Woodlands Crematorium,
Scarborough at 12.45pm
on Monday 18th March.
Followed by a service
of Thanksgiving at
Filey Methodist Church at 2pm.
Family flowers only but gifts in
Esther's memory may be given
to Filey Methodist Church.
Resting at S Bowes and Son,
Filey. Tel: 01723 514044
Published in The Scarborough News on Mar. 9, 2019
