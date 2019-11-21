|
|
|
Artley Eric Peacefully in St Catherine's Hospice, aged 94 years.
Beloved Husband of Eva,
a loving Father to Yvonne and Paul, Grandfather to Vicky, Matt, John
and Robert, Great Grandfather to Oscar and Benjamin.
Service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough,
on Friday 29th November at 12 noon.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations, if desired, can be made following the service to
St Catherine's Hospice.
Resting peacefully at
B Bernard & Sons.
Published in The Scarborough News on Nov. 21, 2019