ENID DINNEWELL 22nd August 2014.
Five years ago today.
I feel your warmth around me,
Like your presence is so near,
So I close my eyes to visualise
your face when you were here,
I often lie awake at night
when the world is fast asleep and take a walk down memory lane with tears upon my cheek,
Thousand words won't bring you back I know because I've tried,
Neither will a thousand tears,
I know because I've cried,
Even though we cannot speak my voice is always there,
Because every night before I sleep,
I love you in my prayer.
x x RONNIE x x
and all your everloving
family and friends x x
Published in The Scarborough News on Aug. 22, 2019