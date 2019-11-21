|
|
|
COUPLAND Elizabeth Doreen
'Dorrie' On 16th November 2019, in hospital of Scarborough,
aged 106 years.
Much loved wife of 78 years of the late Harold. Loving mother of Brian and the late Peter, mother-in-law of Gill and Win, dear grandmother of Carolyn, Craig, Denise, Colin
and Alison and a dear
great-grandmother and
great-great-grandmother.
Service at
Woodlands Crematorium on Tuesday 26th November 2019 at 3.00 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations to Saint Catherine's Hospice. Collection at service or send c/o F. A. Stockill and Son, Funeral Directors, Snainton YO13 9AP.
Published in The Scarborough News on Nov. 21, 2019