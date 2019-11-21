Home

POWERED BY

Services
F A Stockill and Son
9A Station Road
Scarborough, North Yorkshire YO13 9AP
01723 859279
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
15:00
Woodlands Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Coupland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Coupland

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Coupland Notice
COUPLAND Elizabeth Doreen
'Dorrie' On 16th November 2019, in hospital of Scarborough,
aged 106 years.
Much loved wife of 78 years of the late Harold. Loving mother of Brian and the late Peter, mother-in-law of Gill and Win, dear grandmother of Carolyn, Craig, Denise, Colin
and Alison and a dear
great-grandmother and
great-great-grandmother.
Service at
Woodlands Crematorium on Tuesday 26th November 2019 at 3.00 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations to Saint Catherine's Hospice. Collection at service or send c/o F. A. Stockill and Son, Funeral Directors, Snainton YO13 9AP.
Published in The Scarborough News on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of F A Stockill and Son
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -