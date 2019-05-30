|
|
|
LONGTHORN Eileen On 25th May, peacefully in Scarborough Hospital.
Dearly loved partner of Eddie,
loving mum of Mark and Janice
and much loved nana to Matthew, Ryan, Rachel and Sophia.
Funeral service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium on Monday 10th June at 10.30am. Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, for
Macmillan Cancer Relief.
Collection box at the service or c/o
T W Tindall & Son Ltd, Funeral Directors, 116 Main Street, Cayton. All friends are welcome
at the service.
Published in The Scarborough News on May 30, 2019
