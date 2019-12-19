|
|
|
Boyle Edwards Joseph
(Eddie) On 12th December 2019,
peacefully at home, aged 84 years,
beloved husband of Rose and father to Andrew.
Will be sadly missed
by all his family.
The service to celebrate Eddie's
life will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium on
Monday 30th December at 12.45pm. Family flowers only
but, if desired, donations may be made to St Catherine's Hospice, collection at the service.
Resting at G. Roberts Independent Family Funeral Directors, Sherwood Street.
Published in The Scarborough News on Dec. 19, 2019