Home

POWERED BY

Services
G Roberts Funeral Director (Scarborough)
6/8 Sherwood Street
Scarborough, North Yorkshire YO11 1SR
01723 501027
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
12:45
Woodlands Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwards Boyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwards Boyle

Notice Condolences

Edwards Boyle Notice
Boyle Edwards Joseph
(Eddie) On 12th December 2019,
peacefully at home, aged 84 years,
beloved husband of Rose and father to Andrew.
Will be sadly missed
by all his family.
The service to celebrate Eddie's
life will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium on
Monday 30th December at 12.45pm. Family flowers only
but, if desired, donations may be made to St Catherine's Hospice, collection at the service.
Resting at G. Roberts Independent Family Funeral Directors, Sherwood Street.
Published in The Scarborough News on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -