Dorothy Walters

Dorothy Walters Notice
Walters Dorothy Passed away peacefully
with her family around her,
in Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, Leeds, aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jeffrey Walters, a wonderful, caring mum
to Tina and Julie, grandma to Maisie, Tommy and Holly, mother-in-law
to Rob and Ryan.
Service to be held at
Woodlands Crematorium on
Wednesday 2nd October at 3.00pm. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired can be made following the service to Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, Leeds.
Resting peacefully at
B Bernard and Sons.
Published in The Scarborough News on Sept. 26, 2019
