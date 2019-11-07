|
Brooker Dorothy 'Ann' Passed away peacefully
at home on Tuesday
29th October 2019, surrounded by her family,
aged 81 years.
Beloved Wife of 58 years to Aubrey.
Loving Mother to Alison and Jennifer and Sister to Margaret and much loved Aunt to Nieces
and Nephews.
The family would like to thank Gladstone Carers, St. Catherine's Nurses, Hunmanby Doctors and the District Nursing team
for all their care.
Sadly missed by all.
Service to be held on Wednesday 13th November at 1.00pm at
All Saints Church Hunmanby followed by private interment
in Gods Acre.
Family flowers only please and donations to St. Catherine's Hospice and All Saints Church.
Enquiries to Unsworth Funeral Service. 01723 861749
Published in The Scarborough News on Nov. 7, 2019