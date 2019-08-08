|
|
|
BIRDSALL Dorothy May
(nee Wastling) On 29th July, suddenly at home,
aged 88 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Frank, devoted mum of Paul and Lynn, mother in law to Deb and an excellent grandma to Edward
and Andrew.
Funeral service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium on Tuesday 20th August at 11.15am. Family flowers only please but donations if desired for St Catherine's. Collection box at the service or c/o
T W Tindall & Son Ltd, Funeral Directors, 116 Main Street, Cayton.
Published in The Scarborough News on Aug. 8, 2019