KELLEY Doreen Zena (nee Godfrey)
Aged 89 years.
Passed away peacefully in Scarborough Hospital, following a short illness
on 11th December 2019. Dearly loved wife to Walter, much loved mum to Paul
and Julie and a dearly loved nan to Jessie and Meggie and mother-in-law to
Sandra and Kevin.
Funeral service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium on Thursday 19th at
10:30am.Donations would be welcome at the service for Scarborough RNLI. All enquiries to Falsgrave Funeral Service 01723 343908
Published in The Scarborough News on Dec. 17, 2019