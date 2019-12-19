|
Doreen Spence Beryl, Val and Jen, wish to thank everyone for their cards and messages of sympathy
on the sad loss of Doreen.
A sincere thank you to Major Stephen Noble of the Salvation Army for his most comforting and uplifting Thanksgiving Service and to all friends at the Citadel.
Thanks to Dr. Sian Currie for her care of Doreen. Special thanks to all the wonderful staff at Ravensworth Lodge for their excellent care of Doreen over many years. Grateful thanks to Paul of Bernards for his sensitivity and professionalism with the funeral arrangements.
Published in The Scarborough News on Dec. 19, 2019