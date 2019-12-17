|
|
|
KELLEY Doreen Zena
(nee Godfrey) Aged 89 years.
Passed away peacefully in Scarborough Hospital,
following a short illness on
11th December 2019.
Dearly loved wife to Walter,
much loved mum to Paul and Julie and a dearly loved nan to Jessie and Meggie and mother-in-law
to Sandra and Kevin.
Funeral service to be held at
Woodlands Crematorium
on Thursday 19th December at 10:30am.
Donations would be welcome at the service for Scarborough RNLI.
All enquiries to
Falsgrave Funeral Service
01723 343908
Published in The Scarborough News on Dec. 17, 2019