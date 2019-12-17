Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Kelley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Kelley

Notice Condolences

Doreen Kelley Notice
KELLEY Doreen Zena
(nee Godfrey) Aged 89 years.
Passed away peacefully in Scarborough Hospital,
following a short illness on
11th December 2019.

Dearly loved wife to Walter,
much loved mum to Paul and Julie and a dearly loved nan to Jessie and Meggie and mother-in-law
to Sandra and Kevin.

Funeral service to be held at
Woodlands Crematorium
on Thursday 19th December at 10:30am.
Donations would be welcome at the service for Scarborough RNLI.
All enquiries to
Falsgrave Funeral Service
01723 343908
Published in The Scarborough News on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -