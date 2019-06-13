Home

Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
14:30
All Saints Church
Hunmanby
Doreen Doyle

Doreen Doyle Notice
Doyle Doreen Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 4th June 2019.
Aged 86 years.
Beloved Wife to the late Kenneth.
Loving Mum to Jenny, Richard
and the late Steven.
Much loved Grandma to
Laura, George and Molly .
Doreen will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Service to be held at
All Saints Church, Hunmanby on
Monday 17th June at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please and donations to be shared
Between All Saints Church,
The Dogs Trust and
British Heart Foundation.
Enquiries to
Unsworth Funeral Service.
01723 861749
Published in The Scarborough News on June 13, 2019
