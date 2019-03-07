Home

WOODHEAD Donald (Don) On 2nd March in Scarborough Hospital, aged 76 years.
Much loved husband of Val,
loving dad to Lisa and Nicola and father in law to Paul and Andrew.
"Night Night Lovey"
Funeral service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium on Thursday 14th March at 2.15pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired for
St Catherine's. Collection box
at the service or c/o
T W Tindall & Son Ltd, Funeral Directors, 116 Main Street, Cayton.
All friends welcome at the service and afterwards for refreshments
at Cayton Cricket Club.
Published in The Scarborough News on Mar. 7, 2019
