GLYNN Lt Col (Retd)
Donald John (Don) On 4th December, peacefully at home, aged 87 years, formerly of Princess Street, Scarborough. Beloved husband of the late June, much loved dad of Sean and
Joanne and a very special grandad.
Funeral service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium on Monday 16th December at 3pm. Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired,
for St Catherine's Hospice.
Collection box at the service or c/o
T W Tindall & Son Ltd, Funeral Directors, 116 Main Street, Cayton.
All are welcome at the service and afterwards to raise a glass in memory of Don at The Barn,
Stepney Hill Farm.
Published in The Scarborough News on Dec. 12, 2019
