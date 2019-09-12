Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Derrick Collier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derrick Collier

Notice Condolences

Derrick Collier Notice
COLLIER Derrick Peacefully in York Hospital on Thursday 29th August, aged 85.
Beloved husband of Anne, loving Dad of Shirley and Richard, proud Grandad of Joshua and Daniel and dear father-in-law of Robert.
Thanksgiving Service at Heworth Christ Church, Stockton Lane at 1.30pm Thursday 26th September 2019 followed by a short private committal at York Crematorium.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, to Christ Church and Dementia UK.
All enquiries to JG Fielder & Son 48-50 Clarence Street
York YO31 7EW
(01904 654460)
Published in The Scarborough News on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.