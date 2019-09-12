|
|
|
COLLIER Derrick Peacefully in York Hospital on Thursday 29th August, aged 85.
Beloved husband of Anne, loving Dad of Shirley and Richard, proud Grandad of Joshua and Daniel and dear father-in-law of Robert.
Thanksgiving Service at Heworth Christ Church, Stockton Lane at 1.30pm Thursday 26th September 2019 followed by a short private committal at York Crematorium.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, to Christ Church and Dementia UK.
All enquiries to JG Fielder & Son 48-50 Clarence Street
York YO31 7EW
(01904 654460)
Published in The Scarborough News on Sept. 12, 2019