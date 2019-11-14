Home

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00
Woodlands Crematorium
CHAPMAN Dennis Peacefully in Bridlington Hospital, aged 89 years. Beloved husband of 60 wonderful years to Evelyn, devoted dad to Stephen and
father in law to Jodie, a loving grandad to Sophia, Joseph, Ava, William, Annie and Henry.
Service to be held at
Woodlands Crematorium on
Friday 22nd November at 12 noon.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired can be made following the service to
St Catherine's Hospice.
Resting peacefully at
B.Bernard & Sons.
Published in The Scarborough News on Nov. 14, 2019
