G Roberts Funeral Director (Scarborough)
6/8 Sherwood Street
Scarborough, North Yorkshire YO11 1SR
01723 501027
Notice

Denise Moment Notice
MOMENT Denise Geoff, Marie Louise, Stephen
and Gary would like to thank everyone who sent cards and messages of sympathy following the sad loss of Denise and
special thanks to everyone who attended the service.

Thanks to Rev'd Dr Arleen Ingham for the comforting service and George at G Roberts for the funeral arrangements.

Finally thanks to everyone who gave generous donations to be split between St Mary's Church and St Martin's Church, Seamer.
Published in The Scarborough News on Nov. 21, 2019
