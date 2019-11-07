|
|
|
Moment Denise Suddenly at home on
27th October 2019, aged 71 years.
Loving wife to Geoff.
Treasured mum to Marie Louise, Stephen and Gary.
A much loved nanna to
Charlotte, Liliana and Louisa.
Funeral Service to be held at
St. Mary's Parish Church on Tuesday 12th November at 11am
followed by interment at
St Martin's Churchyard, Seamer.
Family flowers only but, if desired, donations may be made to
St. Mary's Church and
St. Martin's Church, Seamer collection at the service.
Resting at G. Roberts Independent Family Funeral Directors, Sherwood Street. 01723 501027
Published in The Scarborough News on Nov. 7, 2019