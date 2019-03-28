|
Hebditch Dena It is with great sadness that we announce that Dena peacefully passed away on Friday 15th March, after a short illness, in Scarborough Hospital at the age of 96.
A lifelong Scarborough resident, Dena was a beloved sister to Ralph and Sheila, aunt to Stephen and Alison, and great aunt to Zoe, Emily, George, Alex, Nick, and Lizzie. Following a private family committal at the Crematorium there will be a Quaker Meeting for Worship held for Dena at Scarborough Friends Meeting House on Monday 8th April at 12.15. All are welcome.
Family flowers only,
donations instead to Scarborough Friends Meeting House.
Collection at the service or c/o
T.L. Chapman and Son Ltd.,
19-21 Auborough Street, Scarborough, YO11 1HT
Published in The Scarborough News on Mar. 28, 2019
