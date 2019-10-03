|
|
|
Taylor David Garnes
(formerly GCQH,
Irton Moor) Passed away peacefully in
St Catherine's Hospice on
27th September 2019,
aged 75 years.
Beloved husband to Kath, treasured dad to Jackie and Kathleen and a much loved
and missed grandad and
great grandad.
Funeral Service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium on Thursday 10th October at 12 noon.
Family flowers only but,
if desired, donations can be sent
to St Catherine's Hospice and
Queens Centre for Oncology and
Haematology Castle Hill Hull.
Resting at G. Roberts Independent Family Funeral Directors, Sherwood Street, Scarborough.
Published in The Scarborough News on Oct. 3, 2019