Moorhouse David Avril and family would like to thank all family, friends and former colleagues for their cards and messages of sympathy following their sad loss. Special thanks to all the staff at Eastfield Surgery, Macmillan and Marie Curie Nurses for the exceptional care and support. Thanks to Revd Chris Stephenson for the uplifting service and John Sutherland for delivering a very personal Eulogy.
G Roberts Funeral Directors for the efficient funeral arrangements and Betton Farm for
their hospitality.
Donations for Macmillan and Marie Curie amounted
to over £1,000.
Published in The Scarborough News on Mar. 21, 2019
