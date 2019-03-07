|
Moorhouse David Passed away peacefully at home on 3rd March 2019 aged 73 years.
Beloved husband of Avril, father
of Andrew and father in law of Tamsin and grandad to Geoff, Rachel, Sebastian and Marcel.
Funeral Service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium on
Friday 15th March at 12 noon. Family flowers only but if desired donations may be made to
Marie Curie & Macmillan Nurses.
Collection at the service.
Resting at G. Roberts Independent family funeral directors.
Published in The Scarborough News on Mar. 7, 2019
