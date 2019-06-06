|
|
|
MONKMAN David Mark
(Dave) Peacefully at home on 1st June,
aged 76 years.
Dearly beloved husband of the late Jean, and latterly partner to Annette, a loving and caring dad to Lee and Andrew, a treasured grandad and great grandad to be.
Loved brother to Audrey and a
loving uncle.
Funeral service at St. Mary's Church, Scarborough on Thursday 13th June at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations would be welcome at the service for St. Catherine's Hospice and St, Mary's Church.
Resting at B. Bernard and Sons.
Published in The Scarborough News on June 6, 2019
