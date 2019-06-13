|
McGregor David Edward Passed away suddenly on Friday
7th June, aged 81. Loving husband of Valerie and a much loved dad, grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service at 11.00am
on Tuesday 25th June at
St. Columba Church. With grateful thanks to all the staff in A and E and I.C.U. at Scarborough Hospital. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Yorkshire Air Ambulance. Collection at the service or c/o T.L. Chapman and Son Ltd.,
19-21 Auborough Street, Scarborough, YO11 1HT
Published in The Scarborough News on June 13, 2019
