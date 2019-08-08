Resources More Obituaries for David Maslin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David Maslin

Notice MASLIN David Liz and family would like to thank everyone who supported us at the celebration of David's life and also for the kind words, cards and phone calls. We would also like to thank Colin Nolan for a lovely service, Plaxton Court for afternoon tea in a delightful setting and Carol at Tindall & Son, Funeral Directors, for her kind and efficient support at this difficult time.

Thank you to St Catherine's Hospice for the compassionate care David received in his final days. A total of £349.00 was collected at the funeral in memory of David and this has now been forwarded to St Catherine's. Finally, our grateful thanks to all who contributed in any way to the celebration of David's life. Published in The Scarborough News on Aug. 8, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices