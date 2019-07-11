|
|
|
MASLIN David On 8th July, peacefully in
St. Catherine's Hospice,
aged 77 years.
Darling husband of Liz, much loved dad of Vikki and Steph and
son-in-law Ian and a very special grandad to Bethany, Emily, Daniel,
Izzy, Joshua and Finlay.
Funeral service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium on Monday 22nd July at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired,
for St. Catherine's.
Collection box at the service or c/o
T W Tindall & Son Ltd, Funeral Directors, 116 Main Street, Cayton.
All are welcome at the service and afterwards for refreshments at Plaxton Court.
Please dress colour or black and white to celebrate David's love of
photography.
Published in The Scarborough News on July 11, 2019