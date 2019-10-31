|
|
|
Jordan David Leonard (Dave) Aged 79 years, on 23rd October,
in hospital. Beloved husband of Audrey, loving dad of Michelle, Margaret and the late Nicola,
father in law to Andrew and John, loving grandad to Finlay, Olivia, Alfie and David, a dear brother and brother in law and loved
by all family and friends.
Service, 10.30am on
Thursday 7th November at
St. Mary's Church, followed by interment at Woodlands Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, to the Residents' Fund,
St. Cecilia's Nursing Home. Collection at the service or c/o
T.L. Chapman and Son Ltd.,
19-21 Auborough Street, Scarborough, YO11 1HT
Published in The Scarborough News on Oct. 31, 2019