Dave Longthorn

Longthorn Dave Played his last tune on Saturday 17th August 2019 surrounded by the love
of his family.
All friends and work colleagues are welcome to join the family and celebrate his life with a service on the island at Hackness Grange Hotel 12.00 noon on Friday
30th August. The celebration
of Dave's life will continue with refreshments served at the hotel. You are welcome to wear cheerful colours. Enquiries to Special Send Offs Funeral Service
01723 267 346.
Published in The Scarborough News on Aug. 22, 2019
