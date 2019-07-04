Home

BURGESS Dave Passed away on Monday 24th June 2019,
aged 77 years.
Cherished husband of Jenny, loving father to Jane and Andrew, much loved grampsie of Josh, Lauren, Peter and Luke, dear father in law to Ruth and John.
Friends and family are invited to the funeral service at Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough on Friday 12th July 2019 at 12.45pm. No flowers please but if desired donations to Scarborough Hospital/Palliative Care Team will be collected at the service or
c/o T. W. Tindall & Son Ltd, Funeral Directors, 116 Main Street, Cayton.
Published in The Scarborough News on July 4, 2019
