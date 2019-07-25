|
|
|
VASEY Daphne Elizabeth Of Ebberston.
Passed away at Scarborough Hospital on 17th July, 2019 aged 92 years. Beloved daughter of the late Emily and Wilfred Vasey.
Cherished sister, a dear auntie, great-auntie, great-great-auntie and a good friend to many.
Will be sadly missed. Service of Remembrance at Ebberston Methodist Chapel on
Tuesday 30th July at 12 Noon.
All welcome for refreshments at the Village Hall after.
No flowers please;
donations if desired for the chapel.
Enquiries to F. A. Stockill and Son (01723) 859279
Published in The Scarborough News on July 25, 2019