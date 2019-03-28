|
SMITH Daniel Mark
(Dan Jarv) On 19th March, aged 30 years.
A much loved son, father, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew and friend.
Funeral service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium on Tuesday 9th April at 3pm.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, for Kidney Cancer UK. Collection box at the service or c/o T W Tindall & Son Ltd, Funeral Directors, 116 Main Street, Cayton. All friends welcome at
the service and afterwards for refreshments at The Duchess.
Published in The Scarborough News on Mar. 28, 2019
