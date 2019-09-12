|
Scott Dr Daniel R D Passed away unexpectedly on
6th September in Leeds.
Dearly loved husband of Marlene, devoted father to Liberty and Elspeth Ingham Scott, beloved son of Jane and Lindsay, much loved brother of Jacquie, Airlie, Iona, Esther and Quentin and adored uncle to Ciaran, Lyndon, Felicity, Marlon and Isabelle.
He was deeply loved and will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A thanksgiving service to celebrate Daniel's life will be held at Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough on Friday 20th September at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Daniel to RNLI or Families Need Fathers. Collection box at the service or c/o
T W Tindall & Son Ltd, Funeral Directors, 116 Main Street, Cayton.
Published in The Scarborough News on Sept. 12, 2019