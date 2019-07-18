|
|
|
JOYNSON Constance
'Connie'
(nee Walker) Who passed away suddenly on Friday 5th July 2019 at home,
aged 84 years.
Wife of the late Rodney Joynson. Mum to Debra.
Mother in law to Frank.
Much loved and missed.
Funeral service to be held at Pentrebychan Crematorium on Thursday 25th July at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, but all donations may be given in memory of Connie to Whitchurch Hospital. Location of funeral for mourners is Pentrebychan Crematorium, Wrexham, LL14 4EP.
All further enquires please to
Breeze and Roberts Funeral Directors, Rhosllanerchrugog
01978 840178
Published in The Scarborough News on July 18, 2019