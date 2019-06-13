Home

ALLAN Colin Geoffrey Aged 90 years.
Loved and cherished husband
of Molly. Beloved father to
Jean, Lyn and Elizabeth. A proud Grandad to his five Grandchildren and two Great-Grandchildren.
Respected by his three
Son-in-Laws.
Funeral service to be held at Scarborough Crematorium on Friday 21st June 2019 at 12.45pm. Family flowers only, but if desired donations may be made to
The Hylands, Filey whose carers gave Colin outstanding care throughout his illness.
Published in The Scarborough News on June 13, 2019
