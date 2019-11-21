Home

T.L. Chapman & Son Ltd
19-21 Auborough Street
Scarborough, North Yorkshire YO11 1HT
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
13:30
St Mary's Church
Scarborough
View Map
Christopher Whitehead Notice
Whitehead Reverend Christopher Passed away peacefully
in Tree Tops Nursing Home,
Scarborough, on
11th November 2019
aged 83 years.
Chris was the Vicar of All Saints, Hunmanby for 19 years and
Rural Dean of Scarborough.
Beloved husband of Janet.
Father of Andrew, James, John and Sarah and Grandfather to six Grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by all of the family.
"Safe in the shadow of the Lord"
Both the Thanksgiving Service and buffet afterwards will take place at St Mary's, Scarborough at 1.30 pm on Tuesday, 26th November.
Family flowers only. Please make any donations in lieu of flowers to St Mary's with Holy Apostles' Church. Collection at the service or c/o T.L. Chapman and Son Ltd, 19-21 Auborough Street, Scarborough, YO11 1HT
Published in The Scarborough News on Nov. 21, 2019
