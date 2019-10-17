Home

MORRIS Christine Mavis
'Chris' Of Seamer.
Peacefully on 9th October 2019
at Maple Court Care Home,
aged 80 years.
Beloved wife of Geoff. A devoted and much-loved mum of Kathy, David and Adrian, a cherished nana and a good friend to many.
Service followed by interment
at St Matthew's Church,
Hutton Buscel on Wednesday
23rd October 2019 at 12 noon.
Flowers welcomed. Donations to Yorkshire Air Ambulance and the church. Collection at service or send c/o F. A. Stockill and Son, Funerals Director, Snainton, Scarborough YO13 9AP.
Published in The Scarborough News on Oct. 17, 2019
