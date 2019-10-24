Home

POWERED BY

Services
G Roberts Funeral Director (Scarborough)
6/8 Sherwood Street
Scarborough, North Yorkshire YO11 1SR
01723 501027
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:30
Woodlands Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlie Kay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlie Kay

Notice Condolences

Charlie Kay Notice
Kay Charlie Passed away in Castle Grange Residential Home on 21st October 2019, aged 90 years.
Devoted Husband to Anne.
Treasured Dad to Carole, David and Uncle to Janet and Gillian.
Much loved Grandad and
Great Grandad.
Funeral Service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium on Monday 28th October at 10.30 am.
Family flowers only but, if desired, donations may be made to Scarborough RNLI collection
at the service.
Resting at G. Roberts Independent Family Funeral Directors, Sherwood Street.
Published in The Scarborough News on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.