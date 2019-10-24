|
Kay Charlie Passed away in Castle Grange Residential Home on 21st October 2019, aged 90 years.
Devoted Husband to Anne.
Treasured Dad to Carole, David and Uncle to Janet and Gillian.
Much loved Grandad and
Great Grandad.
Funeral Service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium on Monday 28th October at 10.30 am.
Family flowers only but, if desired, donations may be made to Scarborough RNLI collection
at the service.
Resting at G. Roberts Independent Family Funeral Directors, Sherwood Street.
Published in The Scarborough News on Oct. 24, 2019