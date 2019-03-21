|
KERSHAW Charles Harold Debs, Glen and Dale would like to express their sincere thanks to all those who attended the service for Charlie and for the kindness of friends and family at this sad time.
With special thanks to Clive, Gary, Sarah and Sharon, thanks also to Colin Nolan for a lovely service and to all at B. Bernard & Sons Funeral Directors, a heartfelt thanks to
all concerned for the donations raised for Diabetics UK in
Clarlie's memory totalling £282.
Published in The Scarborough News on Mar. 21, 2019
