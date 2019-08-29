|
|
|
Haviland Charles Thomas On 20th August,
passed away peacefully in
Scarborough Hospital,
aged 89 years.
Dearly loved husband of Audrey, much loved dad of Tim, Chris and Clive, a very special grandad to Vicky and Mary, great-grandad to Lauren and brother to Doreen, Marie,
Val and the late Norman.
Funeral service to be held at
Woodlands Crematorium Chapel on Wednesday 4th September at 12.45pm, prior to interment in Woodlands Cemetery.
Floral tributes may be sent to
T W Tindall & Son Ltd,
Funeral Directors, 116 Main Street, Cayton, Scarborough or donations if desired for Dementia UK.
Collection box at the service.
Published in The Scarborough News on Aug. 29, 2019