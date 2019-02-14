|
Arnott Catherine Margaret (Cathy) Died suddenly but peacefully at home on Monday 4th February. Much loved sister of David and Chris and aunt and friend to many.
Service 12.00 noon on
Monday 18th February at
St. Luke's Church followed by
burial in Woodlands Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to St. Luke's Church and
St. Catherine's Hospice.
Collection at the service or c/o
T. L. Chapman and Son Ltd.,
19-21 Auborough Street, Scarborough, YO11 1HT
Published in The Scarborough News on Feb. 14, 2019
