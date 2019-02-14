Home

POWERED BY

Services
T.L. Chapman & Son Ltd
19-21 Auborough Street
Scarborough, North Yorkshire YO11 1HT
Service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
12:00
St. Luke's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Arnott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Arnott

Notice Condolences

Catherine Arnott Notice
Arnott Catherine Margaret (Cathy) Died suddenly but peacefully at home on Monday 4th February. Much loved sister of David and Chris and aunt and friend to many.
Service 12.00 noon on
Monday 18th February at
St. Luke's Church followed by
burial in Woodlands Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to St. Luke's Church and
St. Catherine's Hospice.
Collection at the service or c/o
T. L. Chapman and Son Ltd.,
19-21 Auborough Street, Scarborough, YO11 1HT
Published in The Scarborough News on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices