|
|
|
Foster Carol Passed peacefully at home
on 8th October 2019
after a short illness.
Beloved Wife of the late Vaughan,
treasured Mum to
Kymm, Martin, Patrick and
a much loved Grandma.
And a dear friend to Joan.
Funeral Service to be held at
St Luke's Church, Scarborough
on Tuesday 22nd October at 1.15pm
followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only but,
if desired, donations may be made
to St Catherine's Hospice,
collection in church.
Enquires to
G. Roberts Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
01723 - 501027.
Published in The Scarborough News on Oct. 17, 2019