|
|
|
PURNELL Bryan Fred Of East Ayton.
Passed away at home,
aged 65 years, peacefully on Wednesday 7th August 2019 surrounded by family.
Beloved husband of Carol,
devoted loving father of Timothy and Caroline, much loved brother of Dave, cherished grandad and a very good friend to many.
Will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
Service at
Woodlands Crematorium on
Friday 23rd August 2019 at 1.30pm. Donations in lieu of flowers welcomed for Hospice at Home. Collection at service or send c/o
F. A. Stockill and Son, Funeral Directors, Snainton YO13 9AP.
Published in The Scarborough News on Aug. 15, 2019