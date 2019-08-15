Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
13:30
Woodlands Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Bryan Purnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryan Purnell

Notice Condolences

Bryan Purnell Notice
PURNELL Bryan Fred Of East Ayton.
Passed away at home,
aged 65 years, peacefully on Wednesday 7th August 2019 surrounded by family.
Beloved husband of Carol,
devoted loving father of Timothy and Caroline, much loved brother of Dave, cherished grandad and a very good friend to many.
Will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
Service at
Woodlands Crematorium on
Friday 23rd August 2019 at 1.30pm. Donations in lieu of flowers welcomed for Hospice at Home. Collection at service or send c/o
F. A. Stockill and Son, Funeral Directors, Snainton YO13 9AP.
Published in The Scarborough News on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.